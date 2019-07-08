Janney Capital Management Increases Position in Verizon Commns (VZ); North Point Portfolio Managers Increases Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 826,337 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (VZ) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 18,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,840 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.04 million, up from 523,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Commns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 6.32M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,845 shares to 591,985 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi Spon Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 11,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,234 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,770 were accumulated by New England Research & Mgmt Inc. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 21,809 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 165,694 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 74,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.28% or 137,386 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 378,040 shares. Moreover, Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 8,360 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Ltd. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Comm Limited invested in 10,700 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 0.32% stake. Winslow Asset Inc accumulated 4,654 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company has invested 2.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wendell David Associate stated it has 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,853 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,738 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Communications reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,238 are owned by Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Kentucky-based Cullinan Assocs Inc has invested 0.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Apg Asset Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 2.56M shares. New Hampshire-based American Trust Advsr Lc has invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). North Carolina-based Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Capital Sarl has 0.16% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Personal Fin Services reported 2.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Advsrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,575 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Management Mi holds 3.33% or 65,310 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.83% or 46,602 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt invested 1.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5,642 shares to 121,544 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,646 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).