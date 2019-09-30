Janney Capital Management Increased Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Position; D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose While Long Pond Capital LP Cut Position

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 846,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 11.49 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495.72M, down from 12.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 897,308 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 252,723 shares as the company's stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32M, up from 871,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 739,240 shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi Spon Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 16,032 shares to 452,202 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 2.99 million shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $76.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28M for 10.55 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.