Janney Capital Management Increased By $354,900 Its Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (BABA) Stake; Encompass Health (EHC) SI Increased By 19.14%

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (BABA) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc acquired 1,950 shares as Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 75,104 shares with $13.70 million value, up from 73,154 last quarter. Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads now has $436.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) had an increase of 19.14% in short interest. EHC’s SI was 2.85 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.14% from 2.39 million shares previously. With 725,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)’s short sellers to cover EHC’s short positions. The SI to Encompass Health Corporation’s float is 2.95%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 437,020 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 3.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 26/04/2018 – Encompass Health Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.40; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N – SEES FY 2018 NET OPERATING REVENUES $4,110 MLN TO $4,210 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH 1Q ADJ EBITDA $223.3M, EST. $206.0M; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $ 1,046.0 MLN VS $ 957.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH: PACT TO BUY CAMELLIA HEALTHCARE; 07/03/2018 Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Encompass Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHC); 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 81C

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.20 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 20.08 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Among 2 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 30.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 15,577 shares to 2,396 valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 15,395 shares and now owns 372,219 shares. Orange Spon Adr (NYSE:ORAN) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.