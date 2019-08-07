Janney Capital Management Holds Holding in China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL); Sit Investment Associates Trimmed Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position as Shares Declined

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 7,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 498,161 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40 million, up from 490,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 215,820 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 93,250 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, down from 117,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 231,362 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Expanded Tech Etf (IGV) by 9,446 shares to 126,985 shares, valued at $26.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsdmtr U S Dlr Bllsh Etf (USDU) by 836,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,508 shares, and cut its stake in Orange Spon Adr (NYSE:ORAN).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Ca Muni Income Fd Akp (AKP) by 200,711 shares to 285,533 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wa Inflation (WIA) by 78,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA).

