Janney Capital Management Holding in Comerica (CMA) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; As Zagg (ZAGG) Share Value Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $732,267

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 81,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 534,170 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 452,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 355,338 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 10,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,302 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 92,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 1.68M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,052 shares to 94,097 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsdmtr U S Dlr Bllsh Etf (USDU) by 836,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,508 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

