Janney Capital Management Has Upped Its Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD) Stake by $596,916; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 33,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 689,297 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 656,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74 million shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 25/05/2018 – News Today: Idea-Vodafone inch close towards merger; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 27/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Vodafone-Idea merger in final stages of approval: Govt; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP COMPLETES SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Vodafone’s Baa1 Ratings On Review For Downgrade

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 452,702 shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. Shares for $208,454 were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Wednesday, February 6. 47,714 shares valued at $9.85M were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, February 5.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,811 shares to 245,287 shares, valued at $34.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inv Vrdo Tax Fr Wk Etf by 21,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,744 shares, and cut its stake in Ft Iv Tacticl Hi Yld Etf (HYLS).