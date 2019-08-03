Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 8,811 shares as Johnson Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 245,287 shares with $34.29M value, down from 254,098 last quarter. Johnson Johnson now has $345.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Energy Serv&Tech (TSE:CEU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Energy Serv&Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Raymond James. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by National Bank Canada. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by GMP Securities.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company has market cap of $478.38 million. The firm provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market. It has a 13.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year's $2.05 per share.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14.

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Allergan Plc stake by 11,439 shares to 82,809 valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 31,681 shares and now owns 202,423 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was raised too.