Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $623,490 as Stock Value Declined; Van Hulzen Asset Management Stake in Altria Group (MO) Lifted by $7.64 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 14,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 591,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.14M, down from 606,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 4.54M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1735.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 134,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 141,827 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 7,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 921,540 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,095 shares to 1,781 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,320 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Smokeless Products Expected To Be The Key Driver In Altria’s Near-Term Revenue And Earnings Growth – Forbes” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bancorp Department accumulated 132,774 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Tradewinds Ltd Co holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1,528 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Com reported 480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Guyasuta Invest accumulated 0.07% or 10,623 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc, Texas-based fund reported 39,460 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management owns 49,035 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Lc invested 1.56% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). D E Shaw Inc holds 77,394 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Investors holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 67.92M shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc invested in 0.33% or 81,721 shares. Gw Henssler Associate invested in 1.1% or 208,360 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 103,900 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.72 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. North Dakota-based Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.6% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s How Pfizer Stock (and Pharma) Stand to Benefit From Mylan Deal – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.