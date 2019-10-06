Janney Capital Management Has Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Waste Management (WM) by $2.42 Million

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 21,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 56,780 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97 million shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM)

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3806.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 64,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 65,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, up from 1,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waste Management Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Vail Resorts, Waste Management And More – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cramer Weighs In On Yeti, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 3,548 shares to 52,311 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $486.93M for 25.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.42% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 561,100 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Omers Administration stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). D E Shaw And Inc reported 573,554 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1.71M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 477,472 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 3,600 were reported by Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Com. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 1.81% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 10,354 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc has 0.81% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Com owns 16,476 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorporation & Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Perritt Cap owns 4,698 shares. First Tru reported 33,634 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 6,575 shares. Sabal Tru accumulated 152,017 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested in 22,403 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 0.79% or 210,933 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 0% or 27,170 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested in 0.83% or 16.88 million shares. Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ar Asset Inc invested in 20,550 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 19,795 shares. Security Natl Tru invested in 3.12% or 47,767 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 1.46% or 12,731 shares. Hwg Holdings LP reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 439,737 shares. Triangle Wealth Management accumulated 1,629 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,059 shares to 236,228 shares, valued at $32.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi Spon Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 16,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,202 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).