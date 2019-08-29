Janney Capital Management Has Raised By $596,916 Its Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD) Stake; Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Sentiment Is 1.6

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD) stake by 5.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc acquired 33,162 shares as Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 689,297 shares with $12.53 million value, up from 656,135 last quarter. Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr now has $50.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 3.22 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Champions league Colao takes Vodafone […]; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets

Computer Programs & Systems Inc (CPSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 77 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 48 sold and reduced equity positions in Computer Programs & Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 11.13 million shares, down from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Computer Programs & Systems Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 37 Increased: 46 New Position: 31.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 161,042 shares traded or 32.48% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $305.34 million. Maarten. It has a 16.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Francisco Partners Management Lp holds 97.8% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for 690,212 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 90,015 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 0.58% invested in the company for 27,780 shares. The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has invested 0.47% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,271 shares.