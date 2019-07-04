Janney Capital Management Has Raised By $380,100 Its China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Holding; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Cut Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position

Janney Capital Management Llc increased China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc acquired 7,602 shares as China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL)’s stock declined 13.06%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 498,161 shares with $25.40M value, up from 490,559 last quarter. China Mobile Ltd Adr now has $187.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 335,711 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 76.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 14,480 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock rose 8.17%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 4,481 shares with $473,000 value, down from 18,961 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 1.08 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M

Among 8 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Tiffany had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, January 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22. Guggenheim maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $125.85 million for 22.08 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 26,951 shares to 32,760 valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 12,374 shares and now owns 22,354 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

