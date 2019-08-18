Janney Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Upped by $479,828 Its Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 9,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 254,505 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.35 million, down from 264,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (JNJ) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 182,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 179,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,681 shares to 202,423 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wsdmtr E/M Hi Div Etf (DEM) by 12,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12,972 shares to 10,705 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,087 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).