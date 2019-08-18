Janney Capital Management Has Lowered Sap Se Spon Adr (SAP) Position by $774,870; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Valuation Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Raised by $459,000 Its Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.63M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING BY BLACKSTONE; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells out of Hilton Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S PICARD DELIBERATIONS ARE SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations–Update; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO CLOSE ON $7 BILLION RESCUE-LENDING FUND; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Intend to Distribute Portion of After-Tax Proceeds to Unitholders, Resulting in Expected Incremental 30c/Unit to Be Distributed Over Next 3 Qtrs; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se Spon Adr (SAP) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 6,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 112,066 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94M, down from 118,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 291,770 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 20/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Live: The Journey Continues; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA); 17/05/2018 – At Germany’s SAP, employee mindfulness leads to higher profits; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Argentine Investors Tested as Disjointed Policies Sap Confidence; 13/04/2018 – SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Riess

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.11% or 33,735 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt has 0.11% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 30,738 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc stated it has 35,546 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs owns 436,951 shares. Caz Invests Ltd Partnership reported 7,300 shares. 154,229 are held by Consolidated Inv Ltd Liability Company. Oakworth owns 2,434 shares. Suvretta Limited Liability holds 19,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 1,749 are owned by Shelton Management. Edgemoor Advisors Inc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 172,762 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc invested in 0.01% or 23,975 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sei Invests holds 24,344 shares. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 26.80 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

