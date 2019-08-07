Janney Capital Management Has Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Heico New (HEI.A) Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 6.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc acquired 6,993 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 109,497 shares with $12.16M value, up from 102,504 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $240.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.97% or $8.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 7.55 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Heico Corp New (HEI.A) stake by 14.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 129,310 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 738,041 shares with $62.04 million value, down from 867,351 last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $16.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 13,209 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 8,811 shares to 245,287 valued at $34.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vaneck Invt Grd Fltg Etf stake by 12,729 shares and now owns 199,946 shares. Pimco Enh Shrt Maty Etf (MINT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.65% or 9.91 million shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Security Bankshares Of So Dak invested in 0.27% or 1,967 shares. Beacon accumulated 0.39% or 21,481 shares. Motco owns 51,230 shares. 27,010 were accumulated by Goelzer Management. Lvw Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiduciary Mgmt Wi reported 2,162 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru invested 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Welch Gru Ltd Company invested in 3,551 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fred Alger invested in 904,486 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 54,658 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates invested in 2.33% or 138,422 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) stake by 44,748 shares to 553,254 valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd stake by 373,411 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.