Janney Capital Management Has Lifted Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Position By $461,172; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 106.50% above currents $3.23 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, August 2. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ACOR in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. See Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 12.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Ubs Group Ag (UBS) stake by 4.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc acquired 38,431 shares as Ubs Group Ag (UBS)’s stock declined 15.89%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 871,519 shares with $10.55 million value, up from 833,088 last quarter. Ubs Group Ag now has $38.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 2.58M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (NYSE:TSM) stake by 15,668 shares to 271,453 valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 14,845 shares and now owns 591,985 shares. Wsdmtre Euro Hdgd Eq Etf (HEDJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,415 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 58,222 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,804 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 923,041 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 253,440 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Arrowstreet L P invested in 21,536 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 141,980 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Element Cap Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Daiwa Securities invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). D E Shaw And has 181,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 2,876 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 125,840 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $164.48 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.