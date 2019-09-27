Janney Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $2.50 Million as Share Price Rose; Stack Financial Management Has Raised Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake by $8.18 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 22,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 310,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.31M, up from 287,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.34. About 1.38M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 02/04/2018 – Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign Gives Communities a Seat at the Table for Hunger Relief; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said on Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – BI India: Walmart just made a change that employees have been demanding for years; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP, INDIA’S INNOVATIVE ECOMMERCE COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – ALDI UK ALDIEI.UL SALES UP 13.9 PCT, LIDL UK SALES UP 13.3 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 806,885 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 6,160 shares to 106,988 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Sp Biotech Etf (XBI) by 7,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,164 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.42M shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co holds 62,765 shares. Boltwood stated it has 14,276 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Inc owns 63,676 shares. Fincl Architects stated it has 8,515 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 441,470 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 18,417 shares. Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,668 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Barnett And holds 0.08% or 1,278 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.52% or 19,897 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co reported 4,244 shares. Community Savings Bank Na invested in 39,449 shares. Rowland And Com Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 73,344 shares. Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.14% or 22,450 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.26% or 77,276 shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,761 shares to 400,782 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp. by 7,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,746 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Del (BRKB).

