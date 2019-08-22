Janney Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $7.70 Million; Abingworth Llp Raised Its Holding in Sientra (SIEN) as Stock Declined

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.92M market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 633,719 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1322.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 97,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 104,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 7,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 3.71M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. Shares for $99,998 were bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 8,696 shares valued at $50,002 was made by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 421 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Hanson Mcclain reported 680 shares. Granahan Inv Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 566,909 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 25,800 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 280,290 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 14,030 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 138,785 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,870 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 17,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireld Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 7,507 shares to 200,041 shares, valued at $35.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,993 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

