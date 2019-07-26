Janney Capital Management Has Decreased Paychex (PAYX) Position by $752,560; Csu Producer Resources Trimmed Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holding by $960,500

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 672,312 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.53M, down from 352,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 1.32M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Comm Incorporated reported 17,745 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Sei Invests Co owns 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 1,603 shares. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,328 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru accumulated 19,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak reported 6,978 shares stake. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.08% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 51,746 were reported by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Com. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 28,380 shares. City Hldg Communications owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 0.01% or 3,610 shares. Lvw Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga Research & Investment holds 208,249 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986. 50,000 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares with value of $3.62 million were sold by MUCCI MARTIN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,685 shares. 1,664 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Buckhead Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,982 shares. 60,637 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.09% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 473,039 shares. Bollard Llc owns 54,719 shares. Moreover, Chase Counsel Corp has 0.18% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,263 shares. Clean Yield Gru owns 872 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 172 shares. Iowa Bancorporation owns 4,329 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 4,900 shares. First Business Fincl Services, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,874 shares. The California-based Mechanics National Bank Department has invested 0.45% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pennsylvania Tru reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.7% or 4.00M shares.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,912 shares to 287,750 shares, valued at $28.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp Paird Ctf (NYSE:CCL).