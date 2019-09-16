Janney Capital Management Has Cut Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) Holding By $718,685; Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Had 7 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.67’s average target is 13.77% above currents $278.35 stock price. Adobe had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 19. See Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) latest ratings:

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) stake by 3.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 13,067 shares as Total S A Spon Adr (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 359,194 shares with $20.04 million value, down from 372,261 last quarter. Total S A Spon Adr now has $133.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.30 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 28,906 shares to 133,811 valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 17,017 shares and now owns 72,021 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 11.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold Adobe Inc. shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jensen Investment Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 53,111 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Driehaus Capital Limited Co has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 10,491 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability has 69,590 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd stated it has 5,540 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 7,681 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 158,947 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has 1.52M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Llc reported 1,214 shares. Newbrook L P stated it has 222,990 shares or 4.91% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated reported 0.26% stake. Essex holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,349 shares. Smith Asset Grp Lp invested in 2.47% or 251,054 shares.

