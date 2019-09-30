Janney Capital Management Has Cut Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $614,510; Cambiar Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $11.92 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 152,023 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82 million, down from 156,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 1.25 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 68,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 242,411 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.15 million, up from 173,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.32. About 604,008 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 64,340 shares to 639,321 shares, valued at $44.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 22,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,566 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scotia Cap invested in 0.02% or 10,275 shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated holds 1,207 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 49 are held by Kistler. Aviance Ltd owns 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,550 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak invested in 0.33% or 1,600 shares. Howard Cap holds 91,482 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 460 were reported by Barnett Communications. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.28% or 10,870 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 159 shares. Coastline Trust reported 12,215 shares stake. Qci Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,964 shares. Montgomery Investment Incorporated owns 9,600 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory owns 3,930 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office holds 27,309 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Alley Communications Limited Company holds 0.88% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 23,809 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,651 shares. Grassi Invest holds 9,017 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 81 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,890 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Huntington Retail Bank has 299,895 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. First American Commercial Bank reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Calamos Ltd Company owns 108,438 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 30,410 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In owns 4,525 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.17% or 5.63M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spectrum Management Grp has 0.54% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28,906 shares to 133,811 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 64,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.