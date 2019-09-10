Janney Capital Management Has Boosted Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Position by $853,290; Stock Price Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Lifted Position

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 7,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 108,215 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.19. About 753,831 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 617,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.73 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $233.52. About 804,544 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). State Street accumulated 0.07% or 7.38M shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cypress Cap Ltd holds 4,150 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Lc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 32,556 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ww Asset Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tci Wealth holds 204 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 108,271 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 8,795 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 21,018 shares. 308,067 are owned by Strs Ohio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 279,856 shares.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inv Exchg Sp 500 Etf by 309,444 shares to 708,873 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,444 shares, and cut its stake in Ft Iv Tacticl Hi Yld Etf (HYLS).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

