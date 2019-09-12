Janney Capital Management Decreased Its Delta Arlns New (DAL) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 86.89% above currents $15.25 stock price. Renewable Energy Group had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Roth Capital. See Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Delta Arlns Inc New (DAL) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Delta Arlns Inc New now has $38.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 4.04M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $594.12 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 1.08M shares traded or 36.42% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) stake by 252,723 shares to 1.12M valued at $13.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 17,017 shares and now owns 72,021 shares. Spdr Sp Bank Etf (KBE) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71's average target is 20.30% above currents $58.78 stock price.