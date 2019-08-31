Janney Capital Management Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding as Market Value Rose; Kwmg Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Has Lowered by $2.04 Million as Market Value Declined

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 47,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 4,037 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 51,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 156,750 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06M, down from 160,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.85M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 70,581 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fdx accumulated 39,874 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Axa invested in 65,907 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 11,845 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 4.91 million shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings invested in 0.18% or 346,543 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp has 7.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 98 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability owns 27,550 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Gp invested in 2.25% or 141,295 shares. Fulton Bank Na invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh owns 13,865 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 262,700 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) by 169,513 shares to 420,468 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 18,007 are held by Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 3.38 million shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 30,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, First Personal Fincl Services has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has 28,111 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc has 52,505 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 7,603 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Dt Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 79,365 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 4,689 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,254 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,264 shares to 222,339 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 22,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).