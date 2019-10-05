Janney Capital Management Decreased Constellation Brands A (STZ) Position; Labarge (LB) Sentiment Is 1.12

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands A (STZ) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 1,885 shares as Constellation Brands A (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 53,971 shares with $10.63M value, down from 55,856 last quarter. Constellation Brands A now has $39.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $193.74. About 2.08 million shares traded or 96.52% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68

Labarge Inc (LB) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 164 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 147 sold and decreased positions in Labarge Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 180.51 million shares, up from 179.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Labarge Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 106 Increased: 114 New Position: 50.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Analysts await L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 81.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.16 per share. LB’s profit will be $8.11 million for 153.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by L Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 4.43 million shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (LB) has declined 16.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 08/03/2018 – L Brands Announces New $250 M Shr Repurchase Plan; 24/05/2018 – L BRANDS EXITING SWIMWEAR AT PINK BRAND THIS SPRING; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 4% VS. EST. UP 3.2% :LB US; 13/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $45 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – L Brands Sees 1Q at Lower End of EPS 15c-EPS 20c View; 18/05/2018 – L Brands Declares Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, slashes its full-year earnings outlook; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Bath & Body Works Same-Store Sales Up 8%; 08/03/2018 L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 3% VS. EST. UP 3.9% :LB US

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 10.98% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. for 1.66 million shares. Makaira Partners Llc owns 2.66 million shares or 10.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has 4.12% invested in the company for 341,167 shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has invested 3.12% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 778,452 shares.

More notable recent L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like L Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LB) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Victoriaâ€™s Secret Will Weigh Down On L Brandsâ€™ Stock In The Near Term, But Significant Upside Potential Remains – Forbes” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands looks to evolve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $236.67’s average target is 22.16% above currents $193.74 stock price. Constellation Brands had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Friday, October 4. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 20.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Think Constellation’s Beer Bash Will Keep The Party Going – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know About Constellation Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:STZ) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy in Q4 – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Elects New Board Members NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.25% or 12,485 shares. Condor Cap reported 6,534 shares. Girard Prtn reported 28,718 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Raymond James & Assocs reported 171,085 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,367 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 23,551 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability has 3,454 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Company stated it has 4,600 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 29,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Inc holds 9,860 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 1,608 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).