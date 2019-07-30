Janney Capital Management Decreased Chevron (CVX) Holding by $1.17 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose While Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped Stake

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 435,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.11 million, up from 8.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 9,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,505 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.35 million, down from 264,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,847 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,797 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Limited has 1.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 57,304 shares. Cookson Peirce & has 2.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kelly Lawrence W Incorporated Ca, a California-based fund reported 134,826 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Company reported 2,014 shares. Apriem Advsr reported 2.91% stake. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,419 were reported by Private Ocean Lc. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.03% or 12,792 shares. Professional Advisory Ser owns 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,578 shares. Principal Fin Gru reported 8.26 million shares. Montecito Bankshares & Tru reported 0.86% stake. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited invested in 9,790 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Lc reported 2.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 34,136 shares to 648,069 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,314 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 17.25 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,913 shares to 55,004 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Gold Mnrs Etf by 266,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,280 shares. Cadence Bank Na owns 1.96% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40,610 shares. Sandhill Lc accumulated 6,671 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 12,629 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management And has invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Front Barnett Associate Llc owns 113,020 shares. Central Retail Bank And Tru holds 0.21% or 7,519 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loudon Inv Mgmt has 3,663 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.48% or 2.48M shares. 40,244 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Co. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 16,007 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 130,833 shares. Confluence Management Limited Co reported 1.88% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 355,588 shares or 0.66% of the stock.