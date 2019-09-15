Janney Capital Management Decreased By $718,685 Its Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) Holding; Shorts at THAI OIL PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIGN RE (TOIPF) Lowered By 0.04%

THAI OIL PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIGN RE (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) had a decrease of 0.04% in short interest. TOIPF’s SI was 282,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.04% from 282,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2826 days are for THAI OIL PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIGN RE (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s short sellers to cover TOIPF’s short positions. It closed at $2.29 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) stake by 3.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 13,067 shares as Total S A Spon Adr (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 359,194 shares with $20.04M value, down from 372,261 last quarter. Total S A Spon Adr now has $133.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.30M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV OF EU0.62 PER SHR; 28/05/2018 – Angola: Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO TAKE 10% STAKE IN ARCTIC LNG2 PROJECT: CHALLENGES; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 14/03/2018 – Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes.

