Janney Capital Management Cut Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $798,216; Stock Price Rose; As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Upped Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.04 million market cap company. It closed at $14.89 lastly. It is up 10.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,097 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95M, down from 99,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.20M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsrs invested in 830,199 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 1,075 shares. Herald Invest Management Ltd stated it has 550,000 shares. Gp One Trading LP stated it has 3,541 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 1,316 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 8,000 shares stake. Geode Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 11,198 are held by Susquehanna Intl Group Llp. 15,000 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 8,555 shares. 8 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Ltd. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fin Advsrs invested 0.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Asset Mngmt accumulated 143,123 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Ltd Co stated it has 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stevens Management LP holds 0.54% or 79,689 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Co reported 73,694 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 2,322 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 11,741 shares. Alpha Windward holds 1,408 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.36% or 175,317 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res reported 0.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritable LP reported 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 26,317 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,912 shares to 287,750 shares, valued at $28.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 11,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr (NYSE:CS).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

