Janney Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Ciena New (CIEN) by $3.59 Million as Market Value Declined; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Stake in Sherwin (SHW) Cut by $13.22 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp New (CIEN) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 97,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 117,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 19.19 million shares traded or 536.90% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $458.29. About 549,080 shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold $77,369 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 2,000 shares. 2,500 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $91,986 were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B. McFeely Scott had sold 1,000 shares worth $37,780. On Tuesday, January 22 Rothenstein David M sold $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $76.00 million for 20.98 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,681 shares to 202,423 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Spon Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs reported 0.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Nomura Incorporated holds 0% or 7,867 shares. Beck Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 11,225 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 7,550 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc invested in 3.83M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 58,289 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 33,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waratah Cap Advsr Limited accumulated 0.74% or 188,397 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Parametrica Management reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 4,928 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.13 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust reported 3,310 shares stake. State Street holds 0.01% or 4.62 million shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.06M for 17.99 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability owns 1,388 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. House Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 11,344 are held by Allstate Corporation. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 791 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Prtnrs has invested 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bokf Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gotham Asset reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 367,435 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has 0.25% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,850 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.21% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 108,456 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP reported 1.68% stake. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.01% or 7,225 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 177,861 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).