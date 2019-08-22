Janney Capital Management Cut Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding as Stock Rose; Gradient Investments Has Lowered Its Nokia (NOK) Stake as Valuation Rose

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 12,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 391,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50M, down from 403,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 1.36 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 167,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 192,101 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 360,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 7.94 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Expects Networks Business to Outperform Primary Addressable Market in FY18; 15/05/2018 – Nokia appoints Sri Reddy as co-president of IP/Optical Networks (ION) business group and as member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 06/05/2018 – Economic Times: Nokia waiting for nod to sell defunct manufacturing plant; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 21/05/2018 – Nokia phone licensee HMD raises funding to step up growth; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $335.09 million for 21.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,228 shares to 20,864 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 73,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 10,574 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 500,698 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 74,509 shares or 0.08% of the stock. United Capital Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 223,782 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 54,455 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 255,623 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 1.1% or 10.27M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Montecito State Bank & Tru has 4,706 shares. 4,887 are owned by Guardian Lp. Fort LP stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Private Asset Management Inc holds 69,301 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Old Republic has 378,000 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 11,439 shares to 82,809 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (NYSE:VZ).