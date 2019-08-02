Janney Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD); Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Increased Stake by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 128.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 9,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 7,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.81% or $10.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.51. About 2.02 million shares traded or 19.87% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (VOD) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 33,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 689,297 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 656,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 3.52 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THE TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Rises to Begin a Busy Earnings Week – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Opportunity In Splunk Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Llc stated it has 25,782 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 12 shares. 239,580 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Cetera Advisor Limited Co reported 1,999 shares stake. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.05% or 240,599 shares. Nomura Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 607,041 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co stated it has 28,598 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Trust Communication stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 120,336 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 50 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 4,149 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.28% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Amer Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 7,087 shares. Nikko Asset Americas accumulated 744,259 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12,598 shares to 3,624 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVE).

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Core Us Aggr Bd Etf (AGG) by 3,182 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (NYSE:TSM) by 15,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,453 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Selling Vodafone: Mistakes Made And Lessons Learned – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global closes â‚¬19B asset sale to Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees better second half for Europe telecom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.