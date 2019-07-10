Janney Capital Management Boosted Its Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Holding by $1.35 Million; P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Its Semler Scientific (SMLR) Position by $336,000 as Stock Were Volatile

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 8,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,004 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 46,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 1.31M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 10,495 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 371,023 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) stated it has 46 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 37,670 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,561 shares. Dsam Partners (London) accumulated 50,000 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 342,283 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 311,001 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,400 shares. Smithfield Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 608 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 8,386 shares. Advisory Rech reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 284,887 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 149,947 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 40,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ft Iv Tacticl Hi Yld Etf (HYLS) by 34,301 shares to 653,080 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp New (NYSE:CIEN) by 97,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,021 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se Spon Adr (NYSE:SAP).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.