Janney Capital Management Boosted By $776,223 Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 6.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc acquired 6,993 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 109,497 shares with $12.16M value, up from 102,504 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $244.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 23 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 20 sold and decreased their stakes in Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 7.08 million shares, up from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 233,190 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 24,361 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 205,304 shares. 6,362 were reported by Srb Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc owns 338,910 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 6,035 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Madison Inv Incorporated holds 41,497 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 328,889 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0% or 2,384 shares. Baskin Financial Serv has 3.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 18,058 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (NYSE:TSM) stake by 15,668 shares to 271,453 valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,519 shares and now owns 188,090 shares. Alphabet Inc A was reduced too.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust for 1.25 million shares. Northside Capital Management Llc owns 97,420 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.3% invested in the company for 286,723 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 29,841 shares.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 104,521 shares traded. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $306.93 million. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States.