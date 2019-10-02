Janney Capital Management Boosted By $13.28 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; ABSA GROUP LTD AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEI (AGRPY) Shorts Decreased By 76.09%

Janney Capital Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 3806.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Janney Capital Management Llc acquired 64,170 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Janney Capital Management Llc holds 65,856 shares with $13.70 million value, up from 1,686 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $247.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $226.26. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 2.59% above currents $226.26 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $21300 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24600 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Friday, September 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $26900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform”.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 10,051 shares to 244,454 valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 14,595 shares and now owns 396,766 shares. Spdr Sp Biotech Etf (XBI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Mercantile reported 1,347 shares stake. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd has 10,256 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0.36% or 5,471 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 9,606 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Verity And Verity Ltd Company reported 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Advisor Group Ltd Co accumulated 98,742 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 257,070 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 4.53 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 65,856 shares. Sather Fincl Grp holds 8,138 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bancorporation holds 0.33% or 9,159 shares. 43,800 are held by Pdts Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Parkside National Bank stated it has 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

