Jane Street Group Upped Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $778,498 as Share Value Declined; As Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Market Valuation Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Boosted Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.49% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 863,241 shares traded or 191.14% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 45,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 497,294 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 451,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 8.92 million shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 5/2/2019 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group Employees to Present at National Association of Retail Collection Attorneys (NARCA) Spring Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 05, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial’s Payment Brand Ties Up With Sage Pay – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Victory Capital Management reported 8,369 shares. 9,621 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Credit Suisse Ag owns 528,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Northern Tru holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 668,428 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 12,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 1,576 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 69,498 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd reported 4,430 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 508,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 71,710 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp. American reported 34,661 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 75,770 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Royal London Asset Ltd invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 36,624 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jet Cap Investors Limited Partnership invested in 6.36% or 1.75M shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Co has 35,322 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 497,294 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset LP holds 0.64% or 456,815 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Lc stated it has 3.39% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Carroll Finance Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).