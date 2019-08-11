Jane Street Group Upped Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Share Value Declined; P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Marchex (MCHX) Holding by $798,780

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 90.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 320,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 676,760 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85 million, up from 355,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp analyzed 199,695 shares as the company's stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $141.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 528,142 shares traded or 123.15% up from the average. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marchex Acquires Telmetrics For Call Center Analytics – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Marchex Model: Unsustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex AI Leader Featured at the 15th International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Block & Leviton Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Case Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 8,849 shares to 9,451 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:TPX) by 713,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).