Jane Street Group Stake in Mosaic Co New (Put) (MOS) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Intact Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Stantec (STN) as Stock Value Declined

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (Put) (MOS) by 87.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 95,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 3.42M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 120,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 135,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 6,503 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cegertec; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,300 shares to 117,300 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 13,417 shares or 0% of the stock. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability Company reported 1.48 million shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.06% stake. Guardian Cap Lp reported 0.5% stake. 700 were accumulated by Cardinal Capital Management. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 42,732 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 17,293 shares. Mawer Investment Management Limited accumulated 1.67M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 151,131 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 16,296 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,736 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Scotia Inc reported 57,535 shares stake. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Intact Management Inc has 120,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 153,495 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Art Advisors Lc stated it has 121,100 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 536,216 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sei Invests reported 166,774 shares stake. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 600,980 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 119,391 shares stake. Moreover, Old National Bank & Trust In has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 10,471 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 53,596 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 41,762 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 30,843 are held by Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Com. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advsr has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 2.45 million are held by Prudential Fincl.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. $23,550 worth of stock was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 88,033 shares to 100,933 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 56,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

