Jane Street Group Stake in Hess (Call) (HES) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Stanley Capital Management Holds Holding in Facebook (FB)

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (Call) (HES) by 69.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 28,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 91,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.82M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $187.44. About 5.77 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here; 03/05/2018 – DD: UNDERSTANDING FACEBOOK’S NEW PRIVACY TOOLS: LIVE; 18/04/2018 – Facebook brings back its controversial facial recognition feature to Europe after closing it in 2012; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT ‘DOESN’T FEEL LIKE’ FACEBOOK HAS A MONOPOLY; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Zuckerberg apologizes amid EU grilling; 05/04/2018 – Ailman’s tweet comes as Facebook struggles with the news that Cambridge Analytica, a political analytics firm, was able to collect data on 50 million people’s profiles without their consent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 17,490 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 1.49 million are owned by Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.39% stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York owns 182,774 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,279 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 18,405 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Prentiss Smith And Inc invested in 0.47% or 3,730 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 1,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 5,075 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc has 2,347 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ltd Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 255 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,718 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 91,100 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares to 51,795 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,100 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colrain Ltd Liability owns 97,968 shares or 6.99% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv owns 166,711 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Westpac Corp reported 107,355 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated invested in 77 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,027 were reported by Huntington Fincl Bank. First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.06% or 889,065 shares. Mariner reported 10,028 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 11,468 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 30,087 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc reported 75,243 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech owns 18,834 shares. 9.55 million are held by Wellington Llp.