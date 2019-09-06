Jane Street Group Raised Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position; Equifax (EFX) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Equifax Inc (EFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 180 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 150 sold and reduced their equity positions in Equifax Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 109.62 million shares, down from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Equifax Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 125 Increased: 122 New Position: 58.

Jane Street Group Llc increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 126.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 18,508 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 33,108 shares with $3.24 million value, up from 14,600 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $12.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.88. About 1.10M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Abiomed Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 5,400 shares to 25,100 valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Call) (LQD) stake by 905,000 shares and now owns 57,300 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 13.98% above currents $103.88 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 23. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Research And holds 1.88% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 46,100 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc has 0.07% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 7,925 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc invested in 0.13% or 1.07 million shares. 33,108 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Llc. Florida-based Camarda Finance Lc has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.05% or 5,302 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 4,219 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,895 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Limited Company reported 488 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Allstate invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 88,070 are held by Us Savings Bank De. 326,537 are owned by Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 16,123 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Jones Financial Cos Lllp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $17.73 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $147.1. About 217,272 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $173.60 million for 25.54 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 12.87% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. for 155,489 shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 4.44 million shares or 5.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cantillon Capital Management Llc has 3.04% invested in the company for 2.41 million shares. The Australia-based Platinum Investment Management Ltd has invested 2.38% in the stock. Senator Investment Group Lp, a New York-based fund reported 850,000 shares.