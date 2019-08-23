Jane Street Group Raised Its Holding in Newmont Mng (Put) (NEM) as Valuation Rose; Motco Increases Position in Abbvie (ABBV)

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (Put) (NEM) by 79.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 114,900 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 5.42M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 94,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 4.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 15,285 shares to 25,948 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.31% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 2.22M shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 371,703 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.05% stake. Nuwave Investment Limited Com reported 116 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Keybank Association Oh holds 40,788 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 217,080 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.76M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 78,922 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Company has 1.71% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 78,087 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6.02 million shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.30M shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd accumulated 0.47% or 22,501 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Communication Lc invested in 69 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 5.73 million shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 298,576 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 79,663 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 192,408 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.6% or 47,815 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 125,442 shares. Tctc Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 178,997 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,571 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 80,256 shares. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Management Nj has invested 4.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).