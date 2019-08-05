Jane Street Group Position in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Lifted by $528,500; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 10,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 25,670 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 132,617 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM EXITED EQIX, AMTD, COO, PUMP, KS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,120 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 22,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $212.49. About 267,935 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was made by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (Call) (NYSE:MMP) by 131,300 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXZ) by 12,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,167 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (Put) (NYSE:SKX).

