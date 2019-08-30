Jane Street Group Position in Glu Mobile (Put) (GLUU) Cut as Valuation Declined; As Maxlinear (MXL) Stock Price Declined, Avalon Global Asset Management Trimmed by $500,000 Its Position

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The hedge fund held 172,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 192,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 414,319 shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (Put) (GLUU) by 96.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 63,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 1.48 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd accumulated 716,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Communication has invested 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). The California-based Primecap Mgmt Company Ca has invested 0.09% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 178,473 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.5% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Creative Planning has 31,854 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.13M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 3.65 million shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 8,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsr Lc owns 1,812 shares. 1.09 million are owned by Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 286,178 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 448,697 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability owns 108,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 20,328 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MaxLinear Marking Time Ahead Of Commercial Ramps In 2019/2020, But Spending Less – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MaxLinear, Inc.’s (NYSE:MXL) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MaxLinear’s MxL7704 PMIC Powers the Raspberry Pi 4 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.87 million for 32.78 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Social Casino Gaming Market Revenues Growing at an Impressive Pace – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Glu Mobile (GLUU) – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Glu Mobile Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLUU) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Glu Mobile Stock Dropped 10% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle has invested 0.46% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 15 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 76,599 shares. Cim Limited Liability stated it has 21,485 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,686 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset holds 0.06% or 278,425 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.5% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Morgan Stanley holds 332,361 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Mackenzie Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 40,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 49,814 shares. Lord Abbett Co Lc invested 0.03% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 627,251 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11,900 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (Call) (TBT) by 68,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Halcon Res Corp.