Jane Street Group Lifted Holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $1.00 Million; Sun Life Financial Cut Its Crown Castle International (CCI) Position by $1.47 Million as Stock Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 128.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 41,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 74,431 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 2.11M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 94.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 11,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 708 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 12,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.75M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Conning owns 278,509 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Lc owns 3,220 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 336,412 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Company holds 12,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 346,225 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 294,717 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 3,368 shares. Todd Asset Management Llc owns 9,800 shares. 19,845 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 253,620 shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cushing Asset LP owns 4.28M shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 17,946 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 63,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,033 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (GULF).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 57,310 shares to 60,217 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 39,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).