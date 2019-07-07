Jane Street Group Lifted Danaher (Call) (DHR) Holding by $1.11 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Windacre Partnership Trimmed Its Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $86.88 Million as Shares Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Call) (DHR) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $144.45. About 1.08M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 331,622 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 260,600 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 75,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,004 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (Call) (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Limited Liability Company reported 21,439 shares. Cipher Cap LP invested 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co reported 0.54% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 21,712 shares. Connable Office holds 33,939 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Eastern Commercial Bank owns 126,372 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 411,162 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.74% or 37.99 million shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 181,527 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gp Inc holds 69,114 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 20.53 million shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 50,160 shares. East Coast Asset Management Llc has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,700 shares.

