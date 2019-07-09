Jane Street Group Increases Stake in F M C (FMC); Axt (AXTI) Holder Raging Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 116.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 14,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,460 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 399,169 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC)

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 263,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 714,108 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 450,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.80 million market cap company. It closed at $4.01 lastly. It is down 20.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – AXT: Demand Remains Soli; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,791 shares to 19,011 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (Call) (NYSE:SCHW) by 57,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,900 shares, and cut its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 1.31M shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Deltec Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 394,872 shares. Westpac Bk reported 10,559 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 4,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Skylands Limited Com has 2.4% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Washington Cap Mngmt reported 23,865 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,156 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 4,960 shares. York Mgmt Global Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 2.66% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.38% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Price Michael F reported 292,500 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 5,929 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold AXTI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.96 million shares or 5.68% more from 21.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 106,628 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). First Trust LP reported 64,145 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 58,676 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 23,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manatuck Hill Partners Lc reported 334,400 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 241,053 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc invested in 132,400 shares. Apis Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.38% or 70,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 55,133 shares. 9,282 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Commerce. Brinker reported 45,823 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 11,907 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 46,750 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.51% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares to 797,188 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,620 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.