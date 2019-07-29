Jane Street Group Increases Holding in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT); Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Skytop Capital Management Increased Position by $2.32 Million as Stock Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 557,896 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 260.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 80,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,728 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 31,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 1.31M shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 23.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 41,130 shares to 11,643 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgim Etf Tr by 43,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,038 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Call).

More notable recent Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CORT, AVEO, DPLO and MBT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GE, AMR, USX and MBT – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mobile TeleSystems: Financially Stable But Lacks Clarity On Its Listing Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mobile TeleSystems: Telecom Goes Conglomerate – Russia’s Deep-Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium releases its 2018 Business and Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards 2020 sustainability targets – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.