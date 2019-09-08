Jane Street Group Increases Holding in Best Buy (BBY); Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Wisconsin Capital Management Upped Holding by $667,500

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 1,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 128.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 107,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 190,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.63 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY REAFFIRMS YR REV., ADJ. EPS VIEW; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO PLAN ENDING SALES OF HUAWEI MATE 10 PRO

