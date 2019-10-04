Jane Street Group Increased Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Call) (AEM); Pacific Global Investment Management Company Holds Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 526 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 2,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.62M shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM) by 712% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 106,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 121,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,163 shares to 44,252 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 48,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,007 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Mngmt Group accumulated 119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall And Sullivan Wa reported 1,516 shares. Community & Investment holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,203 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has invested 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Welch Forbes Limited Liability invested in 0.46% or 9,989 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 2,108 shares. Regal Invest Ltd Company holds 0.67% or 1,804 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Inv reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc holds 2.53% or 5.54 million shares. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Invest Il holds 2,103 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1,863 shares. Benin Mgmt has invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scholtz Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,413 shares stake.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 52,145 shares to 13,255 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,900 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

