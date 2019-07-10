Jane Street Group Increased Perkinelmer (PKI) Position By $486,336; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Among 2 analysts covering Equitable (TSE:EQB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equitable had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. See Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $83 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Maintain

Jane Street Group Llc increased Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) stake by 175.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 5,066 shares as Perkinelmer Inc (PKI)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 7,952 shares with $766,000 value, up from 2,886 last quarter. Perkinelmer Inc now has $10.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $95.82. About 439,757 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 15.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 27/04/2018 – FDA: PerkinElmer Life and Analytical Sciences, Wallac, OY- Specimen Gate Screening Center, Part Number 5002-0500, All software; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD; 16/03/2018 PerkinElmer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (Put) (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 60,800 shares to 19,500 valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldcorp Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GG) stake by 207,600 shares and now owns 21,700 shares. Nutanix Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $672,645 activity. $148,274 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was sold by LOPARDO NICHOLAS A on Tuesday, February 5. $524,371 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was sold by Barrett Peter.

Equitable Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial clients in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The Company’s deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes. It has a 7.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides single family lending products, such as mortgages for owner occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

The stock increased 1.66% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 16,278 shares traded. Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.