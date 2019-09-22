Jane Street Group Holding in Synopsys (Call) (SNPS) Has Lifted by $8.91 Million; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $728,226

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 3,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 26,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, down from 30,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80 million shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (Call) (SNPS) by 114.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 69,600 shares as the company's stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 130,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.79M, up from 60,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.23 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 623,349 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,104 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0% or 143 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 52,653 shares. 330,261 are held by Nordea Inv Mngmt. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,291 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 92,634 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 2,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Snyder Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 142,149 shares. 51,200 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.06% or 62,182 shares in its portfolio.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 23,600 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (Call) (NYSE:RS) by 6,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Put) (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "We Think Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance" published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.