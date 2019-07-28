Jane Street Group Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Increased as Share Price Rose; Yorktown Management & Research Co Position in Conagra Foods (CAG) Cut by $318,600

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 688.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 95,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,603 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc. (CAG) by 59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.48M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) by 13,000 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INCY) by 27,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (NYSE:AYR) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co..

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250.

